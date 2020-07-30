Volunteers are needed to monitor a turtle nest in Għadira Bay - the third for the year on Malta's beaches.

On Thursday, Nature Trust Malta said the turtle laid its eggs overnight and the eNGO is calling on beachgoers to keep noise around the nest to a minimum.

This is the third known turtle nest for the year, following one in May at Ramla Bay and another one in July in Golden Bay.

"We urgently appeal for volunteers who are aged 18 and over to help monitor the nest," Nature Trust said.

Those interested can email the eNGO on turtle.naturetrust@gmail.com, specifying 'Għadira nest' or 'Golden Sand nest' in the subject bar.

Nature Trust has cordoned off the area with the support of Environment and Resources Authority officials.

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina