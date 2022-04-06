Roberta Metsola has spoken of the “humanitarian atrocity” in Ukraine and the tragic situation she witnessed in its capital, saying that help is not arriving quickly enough.

The European Parliament president was in Kyiv last Friday on the invitation of the Ukrainian parliament and met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“The situation is really tragic, the streets are completely empty,” Metsola told Times of Malta on Monday about her visit to Kyiv.

“We were driving from meeting to meeting on completely barricaded roads and checkpoints and the streets were full of military personnel. The few civilians we did see looked weary and their faces were full of worry.”

Russia’s war has so far left 20,000 people dead and an estimated 4.2 million Ukrainians displaced.

“The message we were getting from every person we met is that they need urgent help and it’s not arriving quickly enough,” Metsola continued.

“Russia is focusing its attack on eastern Ukraine and, while the Ukrainians have many people willing to fight and new recruits being trained every day, they unfortunately do not have the weapons to train them with.

“Russia has more wealth and resources and they are swiftly becoming outnumbered.”

She said discussions were being held in the European Parliament on the efficacy of sanctions and what more could be done to help Ukraine.

“At the end of the day, this is no longer about de-escalation. Civilians are dying and this is a humanitarian atrocity.

“We are determined to continue delivering sanctions as well as weapons and financial assistance and ensure that our divisions are not exploited by Putin.”

Ukraine and other Western nations accused Russia of war crimes on Sunday after mass graves and the bodies of civilians were found strewn in the street in Bucha, a municipality just outside of Kyiv, as Russian forces withdrew.

The bodies of civilians were found bound by their hands and feet before being shot and left in the street while some 300 bodies were discovered in a mass grave and another 57 in a hastily dug trench.

Metsola tweeted about it on Monday.

“Appalled by atrocities of Russian army in Bucha and other liberated areas. This is cold reality of Putin’s war crimes.

“World must be aware of what is happening. Tougher sanctions must be imposed. Perpetrators and their commanders must be brought to justice.”

She later called for more aid to Ukraine, more sanctions against Russia and for EU member states to speed up their transition to being free of any Russian gas imports.

"We need to step up our strategy of making this invasion the costliest mistake that Russia has ever made," she told the European Parliament plenary. "The hit to Russia's economy must be proportionate to the unprecedented atrocities that we are seeing."

But it seems that not all European leaders see it the same way.

After winning his fourth term in office on Monday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban singled out Zelensky and “Brussels bureaucrats” as “opponents” in his electoral challenge.

Metsola did not comment on Orban’s remarks but insisted that European institutions and governments were on the same page on the need for aid to Ukraine.

“Unity in Europe and its institutions is strong and we are intent on equal enforcement of sanctions. There is a driving force from all the other leaders to push for the same goals,” she said.

“There will be resolutions to implement sanctions and discussions on calling for more sanctions and a loud outrage that we need to go further.

“Governments need to provide all the relevant assistance, be it weapons or financial aid, for Ukraine to fight off this aggression,” Metsola added.

PN leadership rumours

Roberta Metsola would not comment on whether she had been tapped for leadership of the Nationalist Party locally.

After suffering an electoral defeat, the PN’s statute dictates that it must call for a leadership race, which Bernard Grech has already confirmed he will be contesting, with his most likely contenders already ruling out throwing their hat in the ring for party leader.

However, rumours have been circulating that actors within the PN are seeking to impose a limit on Grech’s term as leader in order for Metsola to take the helm sometime in the future.

Metsola replied that she was focused on her current role within the European Parliament.

“I am a member of the European Parliament elected on the PN ticket and I am fulfilling my role with responsibility and pride,” she said.

“I will continue to work towards the betterment and common goals of all Maltese and Gozitan citizens. Ultimately it doesn’t matter what side of the table you come from but the work you do to keep Malta seated in the centre.”