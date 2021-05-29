Three people tested positive for COVID-19 overnight, while another two recovered.

No deaths were reported for the fourth day in row.

Malta now has 67 active COVID-19 cases and has been placed on a ‘green list’ by the European Centre of Disease Prevention and Control.

According to the ECDC, the country's case and death rates are the lowest in the EU.

Vaccinations

A total 202,795 people are now fully vaccinated with 509,312 jabs given so far, according to health authorities' data published on Friday.

Senior Citizens Minister Michael Farrugia announced on Saturday that pandemic-related restrictions relating to visits and outings at residential homes will be eased over the next month.

Times of Malta has reported that elderly people in care homes are pleading to be allowed out to spend time with family amid warnings from operators that their mental health is “deteriorating rapidly”.