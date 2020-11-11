Three new COVID-19 deaths were announced on Wednesday, bringing Malta’s death tally from the virus up to 88. All died on Wednesday.

The Health Ministry said the deaths were of an 81-year-old man who was confirmed positive on November 3 and a 77-year-old man who was confirmed positive on November 10 died at Mater Dei. An 87-year-old man who was confirmed positive on October 29 died at the Good Samaritan long term facility.

Wednesday’s deaths follow another four announced on Tuesday.

141 positive cases were announced on Wednesday as the country extended its amber list to include several new airports.

The Health Ministry extended its condolences to the victims’ families and appealed to everyone to be prudent and follow the prevention measures in place to protect the vulnerable.