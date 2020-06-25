Three COVID-19 cases have been detected overnight, ending a run of three days when no new cases were found.

The health authorities said 1,027 people were tested between Wednesday and Thursday.

The three new cases were sporadic, meaning they had no connection with other known patients the authorities said. Two showed no symptoms.

Three patients recovered, leaving the number of active cases at 32.

Malta has been reporting single-digit daily tallies, or none at all, since May 21. Since then, the highest number of daily new cases was on May 23, when nine people tested positive for the virus.

The first COVID-19 case in Malta was detected on March 7.