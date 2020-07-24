Police have confirmed they withdrew protection from inside Melvin Theuma’s home on December 5, upon a request by lawyers representing the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder middleman.

Theuma is recovering in hospital after being found with a slit throat and other knife wounds inside his Swieqi apartment on Tuesday, on the eve of an important court sitting, where he was expected to be asked to testify about ‘new’ recordings recently unearthed by the police.

He was alone inside his home at the time and police say the evidence indicates Theuma wounded himself.

Theuma has admitted in the past to having suicidal thoughts following his involvement in the journalist’s assassination.

The middleman was granted immunity from prosecution after being arrested in November and offering evidence linking businessman Yorgen Fenech to the commissioning of the October 2017 car bombing.

MaltaToday first reported protection inside Theuma’s home was withdrawn a couple of weeks after he was thrust into the national spotlight as the man who could shed light on the murder.

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà confirmed this week that Theuma is still being guarded outside his home and is escorted everywhere by police.

The middleman is understood to be communicating with relatives and hospital staff through eye movements and facial expressions.

Theuma was on Thursday reported to be stable but doctors believe the next few days are going to be a critical time in terms of his medical condition.

“The next week is going to be what determines whether he will pull through or not,” medical sources told Times of Malta.