Times of Malta won four of the biggest accolades on Saturday night at the 30th edition of the Malta Journalism Awards.

The ceremony awarded journalists across different sectors of the profession in a ceremony which was delayed due to the pandemic.

Jacob Borg and Herman Grech won the biggest accolade of the evening for the ‘Best Investigation of the Year’, which traced the suspects behind Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder as well as the subsequent follow-ups to the case.

Matthew Xuereb won the prize for ‘Best Print Journalism’ following a report on the state of Mount Carmel Hospital.

Diana Cacciottolo beat 31 other submissions to scoop the prize for ‘Best Human Interest’ story, following the harrowing account of a migrant who spent 11 days lost at sea, a story which made the international headlines.

Steve Bonello took home the award for ‘Best Cartoonist of the Year’.

Lovin Malta was the other big winner of the night, winning among others, the ‘Best Opinion/Editorial’ and 'Most Promising Journalist' awards.

This year’s Gold Award went to Peppi Azzopardi, in acknowledgement for his contribution to journalism. Azzopardi’s programme Xarabank was axed from the TVM schedule after 23 years.

Organised by the Institute of Maltese Journalists, the ceremony was presented by Valerie Vella and Colin Fitz.

