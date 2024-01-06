These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news that murder accused Noel Azzopardi has been transferred from prison to Mount Carmel Hospital following a psychiatric evaluation. Azzopardi stands accused of killing Eric Borg on New Year’s Day.

The newspaper also gives prominence to news that a second Paceville bouncer has been charged with assaulting a man on New Year’s Eve.

The Malta Independent gives prominence to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation shooting down suggestions made by lawyer Franco Debono to revamp the L-Istrina format. The newspaper also reports that 56 people died while COVID-19 positive in 2023.

L-Orizzont leads with a new rule that will require foreign carers to have a skills card. The newspaper says the government wants carers to understand Maltese.

The newspaper also gives prominence to the second Paceville bouncer charged in court, noting that he is a Maltese citizen.

In-Nazzjon leads with the PN pledging to continue working to “get back the €400 million” that the failed hospital privatisation deal cost.

It also writes that Miriam Dalli has taken Steve Ellul off Project Green, despite Robert Abela's objections.