Foreign carers hired to look after the elderly will soon need to obtain a skills card to work in the sector, Active Aging Minister Jo Etienne Abela said on Friday.

This requirement would improve the quality of workers in the sector and reduce ‘bureaucracy’ in the method of employing them, he told the media.

“The engagement of carers - whether Maltese, Gozitan, or Third Country Nationals - will be at the centre of our operations this year,” he said.

An increase in life expectancy over recent years has similarly seen an increase in demand for carers attending to elderly citizens. Many families have shared stories of the struggles of employing a live-in carer, including long waiting lists and endless paperwork.

“We will be using the model of the skills card. We are going to create a parallel system that will see to every condition and measure, such as language and skills.”

Active Ageing Minister Jo-Etienne on Friday. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

In October, the government said that non-EU workers seeking employment in hotels, bars and restaurants must hold a skills card to work in the tourism sector in 2024. The requirement will be extended to include Maltese citizens and EU nationals in 2025.

The training and assessment programme for the card will include an English test and also provide workers with basic Maltese phrases.

While the skills card was originally planned to be introduced this month, the Tourism Minister said the introduction of such cards has been postponed to March.

“It is important not to reinvent the wheel - we will emulate the system that everyone seems to be agreeing on. The measures we implement this year will not be draconian."

Abela added that the ministry will be implementing changes to the regulations to ensure that foreign carers have a basic knowledge of Maltese.

Increase of €1,000 in ‘Carer at Home Scheme’

Addressing the same conference, Abela announced a €1,000 increase to the benefit provided to those who hire a stay-at-home carer.

The increase - from €7,000 to €8,000 - is a part of the 2024 Budget measures.

The grant is intended to help with the cost of hiring a carer to look after the elderly in their home. It is open to people over 60 who hire a carer with a recognised qualification.

He said since the start of the scheme in 2016, more than 1,600 elderly benefitted from the scheme. In 2023, 865 families were benefitting from the scheme in 2023.

The subsidy is paid every month and will go directly into the bank account indicated by the applicant.