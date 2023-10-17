The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the arraignment of a 34-year-old plasterer who on Monday pleaded not guilty to Sunday’s double murder in Marsa.

In another story, the newspaper says that police superintendent Mario Curmi has been suspended after he tested positive for cocaine, almost three years after being charged in connection with drugs.

The Malta Independent leads with the silent vigil held on Monday evening on the sixth anniversary of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.

L-Orizzont reports about a meeting the General Workers’ Union had with the Prime Minister to discuss the forthcoming budget.

In-Nazzjon leads with the presentation in Parliament of a motion for the strengthening of democracy.

