The following are the main stories in Saturday’s newspaper.

Times of Malta leads with the admission of the sports car driver who crashed into crowds during the 2015 Paqpaqli għall-Istrina and says he has been ordered to perform 300 hours of community service with Puttinu Cares in the UK.

In another story, the newspaper says Malta will be hosting the Ukraine Peace Formula meeting on October 28 and 29.

The Malta Independent also leads with the Paqpaqli crash court case saying the driver has been sentenced to community service.

L-Orizzont says that discussions on the minimum wage have continued.

In-Nazzjon says the situation in the health sector has continued to deteriorate.