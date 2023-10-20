Malta has accepted a request from Ukraine’s Presidential office to host the Ukraine Peace Formula meeting.

The meeting will be held on October 28 and 29.

“It was easy for the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade to say yes,” the ministry said in a statement.

Malta supports the Ukrainian cause by taking a principled position at various multilateral fora and also by providing humanitarian aid and assistance.

“Next week’s hosting of the peace formula talks in Malta is the most concrete support that a country like Malta can provide for keeping the Ukrainian cause high on the international agenda,” Foreign Minister Ian Borg said.

The talks in Malta will continue with the work that has already taken place in Copenhagen in June and in Jeddah in August.

Borg said his ministry will remain committed to diplomatic outreach in support of Ukraine’s efforts towards achieving peace within its internationally recognised borders.

It will also work to secure the broadest possible international support for President Volodomyr Zelensky’s peace formula, presented to the G20 on November 15, 2022.

The ministry hoped the talks in Malta will continue to increase the momentum to set up bigger and wider support for peace efforts.