These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with coverage of the Sofia public inquiry, where the boss of state agency INDIS insisted there was “nothing suspicious” about the way in which developers responsible for the site that collapsed, killing Jean Paul Sofia, obtained land at the Corradino Industrial Estate.

The newspaper also gives front-page coverage to news that four new magistrates to be appointed will be tasked solely with handling magisterial inquiries.

Its front-page photo, however, is dedicated to the funeral of fireman Joseph Zammit, whose colleagues gave him a guard of honour.

The Malta Independent dedicates its front page to Robert Abela’s speech at the UN General Assembly. “The answer isn’t to turn back the clock, it’s to get the future right,” it reports him as saying.

It also highlights news about new magistrates being focused on handling inquiries.

L-Orizzont leads with Abela’s UN speech, writing that he told the UN that “a well-planned future is the best answer to challenges”.

It also reports that the number of magistrates is to increase to help reduce the number of pending inquiries.

In-Nazzjon dedicates its lead story and photo to news that Eliana Gomez Bianco won the Kanzunetta Indipendenza singing contest.

The newspaper also gives prominence to the funeral of firefighter Joseph Zammit.