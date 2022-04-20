The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says a major explosion was narrowly avoided when a commercial passenger plane went rogue and rolled into fuel storage tanks at Malta International Airport last year, according to an official that investigated the incident.

In another story, the newspaper says a man accused of the double murder in Sliema almost two years ago could be granted bail in a matter of days unless a bill of indictment is filed on time.

The Malta Independent speaks to Gozitan veteran MP Chris Said who says he was left out of the shadow Cabinet because he had formed part of Lawrence Gonzi’s Cabinet.

Malta Today says the PN leadership race kicks off on Sunday with the party’s general council.

In-Nazzjon says that an Italian anti-mafia report points at a strong presence of the ‘Ndrangheta in Malta.

L-Orizzont says there are encouraging signs for June and July tourism in Gozo.