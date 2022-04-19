The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a story from Ukraine saying Russian President Vladimir Putin has lauded a brigade accused by Ukraine of committing atrocities near Kyiv, as his forces pounded targets across the country, killing at least seven people in Lviv.

In another story, the newspaper says a €45,000 concrete ramp built especially for Pope Francis’ visit at the Mġarr harbour is being demolished to the dismay of many Gozo residents who hoped it could be used permanently for a fast ferry service carrying cars from Valletta.

The Malta Independent says a man has been denied bail after a court heard of his threat to shoot three children during a row on Easter Sunday.

In-Nazzjon leads with the appointment of the shadow cabinet.

L-Orizzont quotes Foreign Minister Ian Borg saying that Malta will continue to offer assistance to Ukraine wherever possible.