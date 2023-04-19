The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri telling the Public Accounts Committee that he “cannot remember” authorising his financial advisors to open a secret Panama company for him.

In another story, the newspaper quotes the Justice Minister announcing a new bill through which lengthy procedures in the criminal court that often stretch up to 10 years will be limited to conclude within a year.

The Malta Independent quotes the Finance Minister saying that discussions on Air Malta’s future are still ongoing but a decision is expected by the summer.

L-Orizzont leads with the launch of the new justice bill which will see compilations of evidence being concluded within a year.

In-Nazzjon leads with the government’s refusal to debate Air Malta in Parliament.