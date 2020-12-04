The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Malta is expected to start rolling out the first COVID-19 vaccines by the first week of 2021 after Europe’s medicines regulator imposed a December 29 deadline to grant its approval. In another story, the newspaper says the European Commission has initiated infringement proceedings against Malta for allowing trapping on the pretext of scientific research and for hunting derogations in breach of the Birds Directive.

The Malta Independent says Libyan Samir Almiri has pleaded not guilty to Victor McKeon’s murder.

L-Orizzont says its sister paper It-Torċa has won a libel suit filed by actor Pia Zammit over a story linking her to Nazism.

In-Nazzjon says the Prime Minister is still defending Ian Borg whose testimony in court recently was found ‘lacking in credibility’.