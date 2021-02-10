The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the health authorities are concerned about a temperature probe in the consignment of the AstraZeneca jab which arrived over the weekend and are clarifying if the doses can be used. In another story, the newspaper says people caught in overcrowded holiday accommodation face being kicked out of their rental property, as a new legal notice comes into force as part of COVID-19 mitigation measures.

The Malta Independent says teachers and school staff are to start being vaccinated against COVID-19 in six weeks.

Malta Today says Labour’s energy consultants before the 2013 election had ended up on selection boards for the gas power station contract.

In-Nazzjon also leads with the new revelations about Electrogas.

L-Orizzont says persons with a disability have started to be vaccinated against COVID-19 two months before schedule.