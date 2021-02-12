The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says a 17-year-old hacker has been arrested in Malta following an international investigation led by Europol into a series of ‘SIM swapping’ attacks targeting high-profile victims in the US. In another story, the newspaper says the Planning Board has suspended all construction works at Manoel Island until a final decision is taken on the outline application.

The Malta Independent says that the Maltese teenager is among 10 arrested by European police for hijacking celebrity phones.

L-Orizzont says work conditions of Water Corporation Services employees have been improved.

In-Nazzjon leads with Opposition leader Bernard Grech’s visit to the commercial community in Birżebbuġa.