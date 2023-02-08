The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the earthquake in Syria and Turkey saying Turkey has now declared a state of emergency.

In another story, the newspaper reports testimony from court with the aunt of murdered woman Bernice Cassar saying the woman had predicted her murder.

The Malta Independent says Malta’s Civil Protection team has arrived in Turkey to help with the rescue efforts.

Malta Today says beverage companies have extracted the equivalent of 108 million bottles of free groundwater in six years.

In-Nazzjon leads wtih a special feature on President and Prime Minister Emeritus Eddie Fenech Adami, who celebrated his 89th birthday on Tuesday.

L-Orizzont says the Degiorgio brothers have been jailed for an additional four years.