The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the Prime Minister’s admittance that he does not feel it safe to allow his daughter to walk alone in Valletta following what appeared to be an unprovoked assault on teenagers by a group of adolescents last Sunday.

In another story, the newspaper says more than 20 million bottles and cans have been returned since the launch of the Beverage Container Refund Scheme in autumn, allowing the company handling the scheme to reach the target it had for the first two years of operations.

The Malta Independent says that the Għajnsielem council, which is responsible for Comino, will be objecting to the proposed project.

L-Orizzont quotes the Prime Minister saying that the government is to continue investing in the people.

In-Nazzjon says indications are that the promised amendments to the abortion Bill will continue to retain the word health.