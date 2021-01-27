The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Prime Minister Robert Abela has confirmed bars will not reopen as planned on Monday, as rules in place are set to be once again extended as part of efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. In another story, the newspaper says two priests are to be arraigned in Gozo on Wednesday accused of rape and child abuse.

Malta Today leads with the expected priests’ arraignments over the rape of an altar boy later on Wednesday.

The Malta Independent the Standards Commissioner has found Economy Minister Silvio Schembri in breach of ethics.

L-Orizzont quotes the Prime Minister saying that all that had to be done regarding Moneyval has been done.

In-Nazzjon leads with Opposition leader Bernard Grech’s meeting with the University Students’ Council.