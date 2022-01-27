The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the Labour Party has told election campaign suppliers to get to work from the second week of February indicating that an election may be held in March.

In another story, the newspaper says daily fluctuations in the electricity supply in Għajnsielem was leading some 50 families to suffer from flickering bulbs, water heaters that don’t work, ovens that won’t cook, coffee machines that give you cold coffee and lifts that get stuck between floors.

The Malta Independent leads with a story on Konrad Mizzi’s walkout from the Public Accounts Committee, after which he requested a ruling.

L-Orizzont says that the use of heroin has gone down while that of cocaine has increased.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition leader Bernard Grech saying that the Nationalist Party will continue to work with vision for the changes the country needs to be carried out.