The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says survey results show that two-thirds of small and medium enterprises do not think their business will survive beyond the end of the year under current circumstances, even with government assistance. In another story, the newspaper reports testimony given by slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia’s son in court on Friday that his mother was murdered as she was preparing to run a full-blown exposé of the failed power station project.

The Malta Independent also leads with the court case saying that Inspector Keith Arnaud revealed that the police had been informed of escape preparations by Yorgen Fenech before November 19.

L-Orizzont says that the Archpriest of Cospicua has been fined for calling a man a liar.

In-Nazzjon says that in the past eight years of Labour government Malta has drowned in the corruption index.