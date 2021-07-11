The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says Malta’s COVID-19 cases have reached the highest number since the end of March, as the country slips into a sudden summer spike. In another story, the newspaper says Francis Zammit Dimech will not recontest the role of Nationalist Party general secretary, having agreed to make way for new blood.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says the COVID-19 spike has continued as 109 new cases were found on Saturday.

Malta Today says that trust in Prime Minister Robert Abela has increased in spite of the Financial Action Task Force greylisting.

It-Torċa says experts have placed Malta in Class A based on reforms being carried out by Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Il-Mument leads with PN leader Bernard Grech’s call to the people to work with the party, even if they are not Nationalists.