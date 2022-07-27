The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Mario Degiorgio, the brother of George and Alfred, was remanded in custody on Tuesday after pleading not guilty to money laundering and blackmail.

In another story, the newspaper says President George Vella travels to Birmingham on Wednesday, paving the way for his stand-in, acting President Frank Bezzina, to finally sign a bill reforming IVF treatment into law.

The Malta Independent also leads with Mario Degiorgio, saying he has been charged with extortion and money laundering.

Malta Today says a school headmaster who championed inclusivity is fired by the Dominicans.

L-Orizzont says has obtained an EU derogation for a mandatory reduction in gas use.

In-Nazzjon says the Nationalist Party is once again presenting a bill calling for the implementations of the Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry rercommendations.