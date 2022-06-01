The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the police confirmed that retired judge Franco Depasquale has been tasked with looking into how a man wanted by the police in Germany for nearly a year was allowed to repeatedly travel out of Malta.

In another story, the newspaper says scuba divers and salt farmers are at loggerheads over the right to access parts of Gozo’s north coast ahead of a key season for both industries that are crucial to the island’s economy.

The Malta Independent quotes the Nationalist Party’s home affairs spokesman Joe Giglio saying that Iosif Galea was on police bail and could not leave Malta without permission.

Malta Today leads with the accident in Gozo which saw four people getting injured after a minivan collided with a fuel bowser in Victoria.

In-Nazzjon leads with PN leader Bernard Grech’s address to the European Peoples’ Party summit in Rotterdam.

L-Orizzont says that the first of 16 prestressed concrete beams that will support the Mrieħel tunnel roof have been put in place.