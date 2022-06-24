These are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with a report about a US woman, whose request to terminate her non-viable pregnancy has been turned down by Maltese health authorities, is to be airlifted to Spain where the procedure will be carried out.

The paper also features a story about how the hunters’ lobby will be presenting a 2014 petition it collected in a bid to block future referenda against the practice.

The Malta Independent led with the harrowing story of a suicide victim who suffered from schizophrenia. It is the only report on its front page.

In-Nazzjon runs two police announcements - one on a man who died after cutting himself allegedly during a Qawra robbery attempt, and a second about two people arrested following a robbery in Birzebbuġa.

It also carries a front-page report quoting PN MP Beppe Fenech Adami on the party’s commitment to using the Council of Europe as a forum to fight for Malta.

L-orizzont also leads with the death of a man believed to have cut himself while trying to rob a Qawra cafe. Its secondary story quotes Economy Minister Silvio Schembri saying a €20 million investment in aviation announced this week is “just the beginning”.