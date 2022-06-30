The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Malta has been told by UNESCO to prepare for a tsunami within 30 years and that at least one of its coastal towns should have tsunami preparations in place by the end of 2023.

In another story, the newspaper speaks to the owner of several nightclubs in Paceville who says bouncers employed to keep order inside the entertainment mecca clubs are policing the streets as well but they just can’t continue doing that.

The Malta Independent says Malta and France registered the lowest inflation rates in May.

L-Orizzont says the European Parliament's LIBE committee was satisfied with meetings it had in Malta and praised the government for its efforts.

In-Nazzjon says the police found fireworks hidden and stored illegally at a farm in the limits of Rabat where an explosion took place on Wednesday.