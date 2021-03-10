The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta reports testimony given in court that three men accused of murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia were warned at least three weeks ahead that one of them was to be arrested in connection with the assassination. In another story, the newspaper says hundreds of cancer patients’ hospital appointments have been postponed due to delays in the supply of a radioactive substance from Italy while a multi-million euro machine that can produce this substance lies dormant just next door.

Malta Today says Caruana Galizia’s murderers had practised lock-breaking on a car supplied by Robert Agius.

The Malta Independent says the government’s wage supplement support is set to continue until the end of the year.

L-Orizzont says Vince Muscat il-Koħħu has uncovered how lawyer Carmel Chircop had been murdered.

In-Nazzjon says Elderly Minister Michael Farrugia has admitted he has already been vaccinated against COVID-19.