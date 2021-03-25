The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.
Times of Malta says Minister Carmelo Abela on Wednesday denied any involvement in a bank heist that occurred more than a decade ago, describing any links to him as “stories, fairy tales and inventions”. In another story, the newspaper pays tribute to young Ramiro Mallia, a cancer survivor, philanthropist and footballer, who died on Tuesday from a gas heater leak.
The Malta Independent says former minister Giovanna Debono’s husband has been cleared over the “works for votes” scandal.
L-Orizzont says that new assistance for businesses has been announced.
In-Nazzjon leads with Opposition leader Bernard Grech’s speech in Parliament in which he appealed to the President to ensure the situation in Malta remained under control.
