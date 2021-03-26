The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says a police inspector on Thursday explained to court how the police had arrived at the same conclusion as a magisterial inquiry which had rubbished the claim that a €100,000 payment from Nexia BT partner Brian Tonna to former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri was a loan repayment. In another story, the newspaper says that a man was awarded €23,300 in compensation for spending more than a year in jail based on a false claim that he sexually molested his underage daughter.

The Malta Independent says the court heard on Thursday that the Schembri-Tonna €100,000 loan claim was hard to believe.

L-Orizzont says there has been a considerable increase in the amount of waste dumped in public places and at beaches.

In-Nazzjon leads with Opposition leader Bernard Grech’s address to a European Peoples Party summit.