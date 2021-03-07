The following are the main storied in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with a story showing that according to Whatsapp messages, former Planning Authority chairman Johann Buttigieg had expressed a willingness to “do business” with 17 Black owner Yorgen Fenech. In another story, the newspaper says a magisterial inquiry has recommended that criminal charges be filed against former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri and ex-Allied Group managing director Adrian Hillman.

The Malta Independent on Sunday leads with an overview of the past year on the occasion of the anniversary since the first case of COVID-19 was registered in Malta.

Malta Today leads with a survey showing Prime Minister Robert Abela’s trust rating sliding to below 40%.

Illum also leads with the survey saying it is a warning for Abela.

It-Torċa says Standards Commissioner George Hyzler has been requested to investigate PN MP Jason Azzopardi.

Kullħadd says Azzopardi has declared no income for three consecutive years.

Il-Mument says there is more trouble brewing in Cabinet following the evident tension shown by the Prime Minister during a news conference on COVID-19 measures earlier in the week.