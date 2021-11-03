The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Prime Miniter Robert Abela has sounded the alarm on the “grave danger” being faced by small island states in the wake of the devastating impacts of climate change. He was speaking at the COP26 climate change conference.

In another story, the newspaper says Yorgen Fenech has been granted bail in his money laundering case after the court took note of various factors including his untainted criminal record and the “very discreet sum” allegedly at stake.

The Malta Independent also leads with Abela’s speech at the COP26 quoting him saying that “we must all play our part as climate change knows no borders”.

Malta Today leads with the AFM’s rescue of migrants stranded beneath a cliff at Għar Lapsi.

L-Orizzont speaks to a family who spent all its savings and was now in debt in a bid to beat cancer.

In-Nazzjon leads with a Nationalist Party press conference on the party's climate change proposals.