The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the death of Nationalist MP Robert Arrigo.

In another story, the newspaper quotes from the EY Malta Attractiveness Index which shows that the country’s attractiveness for foreign direct investment has been given a boost after the country was taken off a global financial grey list earlier in 2022.

The Malta Independent says that according to the same survey foreign direct investment has bounced back to 2020 levels.

L-Orizzont also leads with the survey, reporting the Prime Minister’s speech at the launch conference during which he insisted that Malta remained attractive to investors because it was a stable country.

Malta Today reports on the case of police brutality with migrants reporting that a witness told the court that the victim suffered from schizophrenia.

In-Nazzjon dedicates the whole of its front page to Arrigo, leading with the tribute he was given in Parliament.