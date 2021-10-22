The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with an EY Generate Youth Survey which found that almost 60% of young people in Malta would rather live in another European country.

In another story, the newspaper quotes FATF president Marcus Pleyer saying that Malta has made “good progress” in implementing an action plan to see it removed from the FATF’s grey list.

The Malta Independent also leads with the survey. It also features a court report in which MP Jason Azzopardi says that a former politician was an accomplice in an HSBC heist.

L-Orizzont leads with a study on how to increase electric cars in the public service.

In-Nazzjon leads with Opposition leader Bernard Grech’s appeal to European leaders for the burden of illegal migration to be shared equally among member states.