The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says the government has published studies proposing the construction of an underground metro system for Malta.

In another story, the newspaper speaks to a woman who was brutally raped for almost an hour as her two daughters listened on, has been waiting for 15 long months to tell the authorities her story.

Malta Today says the Malta metro system has been tagged at €6.2 billion.

Illum says the proposed metro would be concluded in 2040.

Kullħadd says that a studied proposal for a metro has been moved for discussion.

The Malta Independent on Sunday speaks to the chairman of One TV, Jason Micallef, who says that the PN’s criticism against PBS is unfair.

It-Torċa says a captain and an engineer are among sailors from third countries being held in Malta where they are working as labourers.

Il-Mument interviews PN leader Bernard Grech on the first year anniversary since he was appointed party leader.