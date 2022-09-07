The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with Finance Minister Clyde Caruana’s promise that the Budget for 2023 will be another social one that will not introduce any new taxes.

In another story, the newspaper says that inspectors found there is just one health and safety supervisor for 500 sites.

The Malta Independent says that the man who had been injured when a car caught fire has died in hospital.

L-Orizzont says the Malta Employers Association is proposing that the cost of living adjustment should not go over €6 from 2024.

In-Nazzjon says the government has still not said how it intends to curb its expenditure.