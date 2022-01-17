Frank Fabri has resigned from his post as education permanent secretary, one month after Justyne Caruana relinquished her ministerial role following an ethics probe by the Standards Commissioner.

Matthew Vella will be replacing him, the government said in a statement. Vella took on the role of permanent secretary within the Minister for Active Ageing in 2020.

The ministry statement did not provide any explanation for Fabri's resignation. It thanked him for the "changes he brought about while he served in this post".

Fabri was the subject of an internal civil service review that was assessing his role in a scandal concerning a €15,000 deal that he approved for the minister's friend, Daniel Bogdanovic.

An ethics probe into the deal found that Bogdanovic, a footballer, had not even written the report he was paid to draft himself, and then repeatedly lied about it when questioned. Fabri had signed off on the contract.

In his report, Standards Commissioner George Hyzler also noted that Fabri had been vague in his replies and had declined to say whether it was the minister who proposed the footballer for the job.

Caruana resigned from her cabinet post 12 days later, finally buckling under growing pressure for her to shoulder responsibility. She has since started court proceedings to challenge the constitutional validity of the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life.

Fabri also faced pressure to quit from the Union of Professional Educators (UPE), which had then written to police commissioner Angelo Gafà requesting an investigation into the top ministry official.