A high-level working committee made up of key stakeholders in the tourism sector is to have its first meeting on Friday to discuss the coronavirus.

The Tourism Ministry said in a statement it was continuously monitoring the latest developments in relation to the spread of COVID-19, in full consultation with the advice and direction being given by the government’s operational committee.



While there was no cause for alarm in Malta and the situation remained under control with no cases being reported so far, it was prudent to remain vigilant in terms of monitoring and in state of preparedness.

The government was aware that the situation might call for decisions that would leave an impact on the local economy, in particular the travel and tourism industry.

In this context and to be proactive rather than reactive, the ministry was getting together with the main stakeholders in the industry for a more coordinated approach in responsive measures.



It invited key stakeholders to form part of a high-level working committee within the ministry that was to meet regularly and as deemed necessary.

The committee shall be composed of a number of internal and external stakeholders and shall have the remit to take the necessary decisions and actions, in consultation with the relevant authorities within the government.