Enforcement officers from Transport Malta broke up a tombola party at Ħamrun on Sunday afternoon in breach of COVID-19 regulations. They also fined the organiser.

Sources from Transport Malta said the event, held at a hall in Triq Il-Kbira San Ġużepp, was attended by around 60 people, most of them elderly. He said the organiser of the event has been fined.

New COVID-19 measures announced on Thursday following a spike in coronavirus cases include a ban on mass gatherings.

According to TVM, the event was reported at around 3pm and a poster advertising it had been stuck to the door of the establishment.

The station reported that as the people were escorted out of the building, some could be heard complaining about the enforcement, saying “we have few days left to live, let us live.”

The news came just after Ħamrun Spartan fans held a large gathering to celebrate the team's victory against Hibernians on Saturday, also in breach of COVID-19 restrictions.

Transport Malta posted a picture of enforcement officers gathered outside the establishment and a group of elderly seen outside on its Facebook page.

In December, a tombola event at San Ġwann had led to eight people contracting the virus and putting 70 people in quarantine.