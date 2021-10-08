Travellers arriving in Malta without the necessary documents are being allowed to take a flight back home if they test negative for COVID-19 instead of being forced into quarantine on the island, Times of Malta has learnt.

The quarantine measure is among a series of stringent rules that have often left travellers frustrated, especially those from countries where few COVID-19 restrictions remain in place.

The Tourism Ministry has told Times of Malta that travellers without the proper documentation are being offered the option of taking the next flight home.

Anyone who is COVID-19 positive cannot travel on a commercial flight

The necessary documents consist of a passenger locator form and an approved vaccination certificate.

Malta is one of only three EU countries that require travellers to present the locator form, Italy and Slovenia being the other two.

RELATED STORIES Unvaccinated travellers face €1,400 cost for quarantine hotel

'No option but to share room with stranger': state of quarantine hotel exposed

Asked about risks posed to other passengers on the same flight, the spokesperson said anyone who is COVID-19 positive cannot travel on a commercial flight and anyone arriving without the required documentation has to undergo a PCR test.