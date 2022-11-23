A truck carrying a large skip scraped against the top of a tunnel in Kirkop on Wednesday afternoon, forcing the temporary closure of one lane of traffic and slowing traffic to a crawl.

The incident happened shortly after 2pm, a police spokesperson confirmed.

A Times of Malta reader said the incident forced Kirkop-bound traffic to flow through just one lane.

"Traffic is moving at a snail's pace," the reader said.

Trucks are notorious for getting caught in the Kirkop tunnel: similar mishaps were reported in 2017 and 2019.

The incident comes just days after the tunnels were reopened following major infrastructural works in the area.

Infrastructure Malta is revamping an intersection by Malta International Airport to incorporate flyovers. It says the project is 80 per cent complete.