The value of two bonds issued by Tumas Investments Plc – the mother company of the Tumas business empire – continued to falter on Monday amid speculation about Yorgen Fenech's imminent arraignment.

Bonds in the five per cent Tumas Investment PLC issue registered the largest volume trading since Mr Fenech, who until last week served as Tumas Group CEO, was arrested last week, with 18 further trades registered.

Some 70,000 units changed hands, with the closing price of €101.30, a seven per cent decline over last week when the arrest by the police first hit the headlines.

The same happened to another Tumas bond issue traded on the Malta Stock Exchange, which is tied to an interest rate of 3.75 per cent.

On Monday, some 38,000 units in this bond issue were traded, with their value closing at a 52-week low of €100.10.

On November 19, when Mr Fenech was arrested, the bonds had a value of €107.

Mr Fenech was arrested last Wednesday at dawn aboard his yacht in connection with the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galiza in 2017.

Documents filed with the register of companies reveal he relinquished his positions within the family's businesses, as well as his directorship of power station consortium Electrogas, one day prior to his arrest.