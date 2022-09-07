Two men were arrested on Wednesday over a fight involving a knife, in the latest in a series of violent incidents in Ħamrun.

A spokesperson for the police said the incident happened at around 11.30 am on Qormi Road, Ħamrun.

Police officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit were called to the scene after two men started fighting.

The arrest, caught on camera by civilians, shows one of the two men being arrested by two police officers, who wrestled him to the ground as he appeared to resist.

Video: Facebook/.

The two men were taken to the district police station and are being questioned, the spokesperson said.

A series of violent incidents

This is the latest in a string of violent incidents in that area.

Last month two people were injured, one of them seriously, during two separate incidents following the morning band march in Ħamrun.

One of those incidents had also included “a sharp and pointed instrument”, police had said.

Then, just a few days later, a massive brawl broke out in Ħamrun.

Two men had to be treated in hospital for stab and head injuries after a fight near a police station in the town.

Both Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Bernard Grech had subsequently weighed in on the issue of violence in certain urban communities. Abela had also met with Ħamrun mayor Christian Sammut in the aftermath of that incident, to discuss order and security issues in the town.