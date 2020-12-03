Two elderly COVID-19 patients died at Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, the Health Ministry said.

This brings the COVID-19 death toll in Malta to 148.

The two victims are:

• A 64-year-old man who tested positive on November 20; and

• A 74-year-old man who tested positive on November 25.

Another five deaths were reported on Wednesday.

The health ministry extended its condolences to their families and appealed to all to follow preventive measures.

A total of 126 new COVID-19 cases were announced on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in Malta past the 10,000 mark.

Figures compiled by Mater Dei Hospital’s Intensive Treatment Unit doctors show that COVID-19 patients admitted to intensive care have a 60 per cent death rate, despite receiving support from a ventilator. That mortality rate rises to 70 per cent if a patient also develops kidney failure, according to the first comprehensive data on critical care since the start of the pandemic.

