Updated 12.30pm, adds new cases

Sixty new COVID-19 cases were recorded between Wednesday and Thursday as two patients died and 154 patients recovered.

The new cases and recoveries mean there were 1,623 active cases in the country as of 12.30pm on Wednesday.

A total of 49 new cases were reported on Tuesday, the lowest in a week. Numbers were, however, back up to 112 on Wednesday.

Thursday's new cases were detected from 2,637 swabs carried out over the past 24 hours. This means that 2.28% of tests administered that day were positive.

Earlier in the day, authorities said two further COVID-19 patients had died, bringing the virus death toll up to 182.

The victims are:

A 93-year-old woman who tested positive on November 24. She died at St Thomas Hospital; and

An 83-year-old woman who also tested positive on November 24. She died at the Good Samaritan Long Term Facility.

The Health Ministry offered its condolences, urging everyone to remain vigilant and follow precautions during the festive season in order to protect the most vulnerable.

Next week, the European Medicines Agency is set to approve a vaccine for use in member states. Health Minister Chris Fearne has said Malta will get the vaccine by the end of the year.

The new cases announced on Thursday are still being investigated by contact tracing teams. From Wednesday's cases:

* 26 were family members of previously known cases;

* 18 were work colleagues of previously known cases;

* Nine were in direct contact with previously known cases; and

* Four were at social gatherings with previously known cases.

No information was given about the other cases.

Browsing on a desktop PC? Check out the full version of this data dashboard.

The Health Ministry offered its condolences for the new deaths, urging everyone to remain vigilant and follow precautions during the festive season in order to protect the most vulnerable.

Next week, the European Medicines Agency is set to approve a vaccine for use in member states. Health Minister Chris Fearne has said Malta will get the vaccine by the end of the year.

Those aged over 85, healthcare workers and staff and patients in homes for the elderly will be the first in line for the jab.