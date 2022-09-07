Two men involved in a massive brawl on a Ħamrun street between two rival Syrian groups, were granted bail after the court heard how their elders stepped in to reconcile families and calm troubled waters.

Abdullah Ahmed, a 35-year-old construction worker from Marsa, and Abdullah Sheikh Ahmad, a 30-year-old fellow Syrian national from Mosta, were remanded in custody last month after being arraigned separately, days after the fight.

Some 25 men got involved when a heated argument between two men broke out in broad daylight on August 18 in St Joseph High Road and Fra Diegu Square on August 18, soon escalating into a massive fight.

Footage shared on social media showed shoppers fleeing from the scene as men fought, swinging long pieces of wood, while one man held up a bin and another grabbed a shop placard and used it as a shield.

Soon after, Ahmed and Ahmad were arrested and arraigned separately, both pleading not guilty to numerous charges linking them to the violent episode.

Ahmad was charged with grievously injuring another man by hitting him on the head with a wooden stick, carrying a knife without a police licence, breaching the peace, insulting and threatening a number of persons, joining a group of ten or more persons with the intention of committing an offence, as well as failing to obey legitimate police orders.

Ahmed was charged with slightly injuring the other man, carrying a knife without a police licence and relapsing, as well as insults and threats, breach of peace, joining a group of ten or more to commit an offence and failure to obey legitimate orders.

The cases were then assigned to two different magistrates.

When proceedings against Ahmed continued before Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia on Wednesday, a number of witnesses, including police officers and court experts testified.

The victim, who was allegedly slashed on the leg with a knife, told the court that he was withdrawing his criminal complaint, thereby renouncing to his claims against the accused.

Moreover, assisted by lawyer Arthur Azzopardi, the alleged victim stressed that he was not objecting in any way to the accused’s request for bail.

When making submissions on bail, Ahmed’s lawyers argued that the accused had been living in Malta for 15 years, had a family and five children, as well as a job and dutifully paid taxes.

“The Maltese are known for their hospitality,” pointed out the lawyers, highlighting the fact that the accused had firm ties in Malta.

Since the incident, both accused had forgiven each other after family elders intervened to iron out the issues which appear to have triggered the clash, the lawyers said.

After hearing submissions, the court granted bail on condition of signing the bail book three times weekly, not leaving home between midnight and 5.30am and a personal guarantee of €5,000.

The court also issued a Protection Order in favour of the alleged victim.

The other accused, Ahmad, was also granted bail on Wednesday when his case continued before another court, presided over by Magistrate Noel Bartolo.

He was ordered not to approach any of the prosecution witnesses, to sign the bail book three times weekly, to remain indoors between 10pm and 6am, to deposit the sum of €5,000 and bind himself under a personal guarantee of €5,000.

Both cases continue.

Inspector Roderick Spiteri is prosecuting.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri are defence counsel to Ahmad.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Matthew Xuereb are defence counsel to Ahmed.