For the first time in nearly 40 years, two religious treasures were carried along the streets of Valletta as part of a national pilgrimage on Monday afternoon.

A large crowd gathered to watch as the Miraculous Crucifix of Ta’ Ġieżu Church and the statue of Our Lady of Sorrows were paraded around streets in the capital, in what was one of the first outdoor mass events to be held without COVID-19 restrictions.

The national pilgrimage to mark the feast of Our Lady of Sorrows started at Ta’ Ġieżu Church in Valletta and was led by Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

The procession was organised by the Archconfraternity of the Holy Cross, in collaboration with the Franciscan Friars of Valletta and the Archdiocese of Malta.

Our Lady of Sorrows is marked one week before Good Friday but this year’s celebration was postponed for three days later to allow the public to take part. New regulations mean that, as of this week, outdoor events can be held without any COVID-19 restrictions.

crucifix of Ta’ Ġieżu church after being carried out of the church, making its way down the streets of Valletta. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Attendees were able to witness two of Valletta’s most treasured religious icons paraded together, for the first time in a generation. The decision to bring the two out in procession together was to highlight the message behind the pilgrimage, to pray for world peace and the war in Ukraine.

During his Palm Sunday homily, Archbishop Charles Scicluna said the Ukrainian people are victims of "stupid decisions" by those hungry for power.

The last time the crucifix left the church of St Mary of Jesus was in 2013, and it was the first time since 1984 that the crucifix and the statue of Our Lady of Sorrows were brought out together.

The crucifix was taken out of its niche earlier on Monday morning and displayed near the main altar throughout the day. It was then taken out of the church to join the procession of Our Lady of Sorrows.

Restored two years ago, the 17th-century Ta’ Ġieżu crucifix inspires much devotion, as many are drawn to it because of the way the artists managed to portray the intricate details of the crucifixion of Christ.

Its ‘miraculous’ tag derives from the legend that its sculptor, Frate Innocenzo, woke up one morning and found that the head of the effigy had been completed.

Crowds gather the streets of the capital to pray and witness the national pilgrimage alongside the statue of Our Lady of Sorrows. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The large crowd outside the Ta' Ġieżu Church on Monday. Photo: Jonathan Borg