A man and a woman who were arrested early on Sunday for thefts from cars were remanded in custody following their arraignment on Monday.

Claire Satariano, a dental assistant from Sliema and Matthew Frendo, unemployed from Cospicua, were accused of a string of thefts all allegedly following the same pattern.

Police received a call on Saturday night alerting them to the presence of two suspects, wearing dark clothes, hovering close to some vehicles in Zebbuġ.

Officers arrived on site shortly after and found the pair just steps away from a car which had hazard lights flashing and its car stereo missing, the wires dangling loose.

Both suspects were searched and found in possession of two pen knives, a torch and screwdrivers. Frendo also had a car key he claimed to have come across.

After scouring the area, the police spotted two bags. In one of them there was the car stereo and other items believed to have been stolen.

CCTV footage subsequently linked the pair to other thefts, all having the same modus operandi.

The two were changed with four thefts allegedly done between April 27 and May 14.

The first one involved a radio and tools worth some €700.

They also allegedly stole a Suzuki Samurai vehicle, other items worth €600 and a car stereo in Saturday night's theft.

Satariano was charged as accomplice, as she also was in previous cases.

Frendo was charged with breaching two bail decrees.

Both pleaded not guilty.

Frendo's lawyer, David Bonello, did not request bail.

Lawyer Mario Mifsud assisting the woman requested bail but strictly for her to be detained at Mount Carmel hospital so as to receive adequate treatment for severe drug addiction. The prosecution confirmed that Satariano had admitted in her statement that she had a severe drug problem.

She said she needed thousands of euros a month to sustain her addiction.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, declared that at this stage the woman was not deemed sufficiently trustworthy.

Both were remanded in custody.

Inspectors Roderick Agius and James Mallia prosecuted. Lawyers David Bonello and Mario Mifsud were defence counsel.